US court considers Ten Commandments regulation ‘unconstitutional’

(MENAFN) A court in Louisiana has declared a law requiring public schools to display the Ten Commandments unconstitutional. The law, which was enacted in June by Governor Jeff Landry, mandated that all state-funded schools, from primary through university level, post the Ten Commandments in a prominent and legible font by January 1, 2025. Louisiana was the only state to pass such legislation.



At the time, President-elect Donald had praised the law, calling it a potential “first major step in the revival of religion” in the U.S. However, on Tuesday, Federal Judge John deGravelles, appointed by former President Barack Obama, blocked the law, deeming it “unconstitutional on its face.” The judge also labeled it “discriminatory” and “coercive,” stating that it infringed upon the religious freedoms of those who opposed the display of religious texts in public schools.



The Ten Commandments, a foundational set of Biblical principles, were defended by supporters of the law as a means of restoring a historical tradition in Louisiana's public education. However, the legal challenge was initiated by a coalition of multi-faith families, including Jewish, Christian, and non-religious individuals. They cited a 1980 U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down a similar law in Kentucky, asserting that the U.S. Constitution’s separation of church and state prohibits such religious displays in public schools. Louisiana’s law follows similar controversies in Oklahoma, where lawsuits have been filed over a requirement to include the Bible in school lesson plans.

