Polish FM declares that ‘new world order’ will come following Russia-Ukraine peace agreement

(MENAFN) Polish Foreign Radoslaw Sikorski has warned that a potential peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine could have consequences as significant as the 1945 Potsdam Conference, which shaped the post-World War II order for decades. In a Tuesday interview with TVN24, Sikorski discussed the possible shifts in U.S. policy under President-elect Donald and their potential effects on European security.



He referred to the possibility of “Potsdam-type decisions,” which could create a new international order akin to the post-WWII division of Europe and the Cold War rivalry between East and West. Sikorski highlighted that Poland, a staunch supporter of Ukraine, is preparing for a “dramatic” meeting at the EU Foreign Affairs Council next week, where major decisions will be made on resources to aid Ukraine, including potentially using frozen Russian assets.



While Sikorski acknowledged Trump's desire to end the war, he stressed that the U.S. could not afford a disastrous defeat for Ukraine, drawing a parallel to the perception of defeat in Afghanistan following the U.S. troop withdrawal in 2021. Trump had promised during the campaign to resolve the conflict swiftly, and reports suggest that a potential plan could involve Ukraine halting its NATO ambitions and freezing the conflict along current lines. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has firmly rejected trading territory, though he may face pressure to accept such a deal if the U.S. pushes for it. Moscow, while continuing its advances on the battlefield, has expressed openness to negotiations.

