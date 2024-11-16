Somaliland holds its anticipated presidential elections

(MENAFN) Somaliland is holding its much-anticipated presidential on Wednesday, with over 1.2 million citizens registered to vote. The elections, which were delayed by two years due to "technical and financial reasons," are seen as a critical moment for the breakaway region. President Muse Bihi Abdi, who is seeking a second term, is running under the Kulmiye party, facing significant competition from Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi of the main opposition Waddani party and Faisal Ali Warabe of the Justice and Welfare coalition.



Although Somaliland has been functioning as a de facto independent state since its declaration of self-rule in 1991, it remains internationally unrecognized as a sovereign entity, with the global community still viewing it as part of Somalia. Despite this, Somaliland has established its own government, military, and currency, and has held regular democratic elections since 2003. This week’s election marks the fourth presidential race in the region since its self-declared independence. However, the lack of international recognition has severely hindered Somaliland’s economic development, leaving it unable to fully access international markets and financial resources.



In the midst of these elections, tensions have escalated in the Horn of Africa, primarily due to a controversial maritime agreement between Somaliland and neighboring Ethiopia. In January, Somaliland's government struck a deal with Ethiopia to lease a 20km stretch of coastline for commercial and military use, including plans for a marine base. The deal is seen as pivotal for Ethiopia, which is landlocked, as it would provide access to the Red Sea. President Abdi has expressed hope that the agreement will lead to Ethiopia formally recognizing Somaliland as an independent state.



