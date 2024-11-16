Jharkhand: Garhwa Residents Share Story Of Empowerment Under PM-KISAN Yojana

(MENAFN- IANS) Garhwa, Nov 16 (IANS) A slew of public welfare schemes including the Ujjwala scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN), initiated by Modi has brought transformational changes in the lives of people here, with umpteen beneficiaries living a better life than before.

In Jharkhand's Garhwa district, many families are reaping the rewards of the Central Government's PM-KISAN scheme, which has brought relief and improved livelihoods for farmers. Several farmers talking to IANS shared their gratitude to Prime Narendra Modi for the initiative, noting its positive impact on their daily lives.

One beneficiary appreciating the scheme said,“We feel blessed to receive money under this scheme. It is enough to support our farming activities.”

Another beneficiary said,“I receive Rs 2,000 every three months under this scheme. I am thankful to the PM Modi for this support.”

The scheme has been a lifeline for many, as this has only elevated their living standards but also helped them tide over financial crisis.

One farmer though stated,“We get Rs 6,000 per year, which we use for farming. However, I would request the government to raise this amount in these challenging times.”

The PM-KISAN scheme, launched by the government of India in 2019, offers small and marginal farmers up to ₹6,000 annually as a minimum income support. The initiative launched in 2019 has been a significant financial support for farmers.

The 18th instalment of PM-KISAN scheme was released by Prime Minister Modi on October 5, 2024, in Maharashtra's Washim. Since its inception, over 11 crore farmers across the country have received a total of ₹3.45 lakh crore under the scheme, marking a significant step in supporting India's agricultural community.