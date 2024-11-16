Turkey’s budget increases to USD5.45B throughout October

(MENAFN) Turkey’s central government budget recorded a deficit of 186.3 billion lira (USD5.45 billion) deficit in the previous month, based on formal data published on Thursday.



The number increased from a deficit of 100.5 billion liras (USD2.95 billion) in the previous couple of months, a Treasury and Finance Ministry report stated.



During last month, budget profits totaled 769.2 billion liras (USD22.50 billion), while expenditures reached 955.5 billion liras (USD27.95 billion).



Non-interest expenditures hit 819.3 billion liras (USD23.9 billion), with interest payments amounting to 136.2 billion liras (USD4 billion).



The report revealed that tax profits amounted to at 643.6 billion liras (USD18.8 billion).



In the first ten months of 2024, the budget balance revealed a deficit of 1.3 billion liras (USD38.8 billion). throughout this period, budget profits hit 6.9 trillion liras (USD211.1 billion), while expenditures totaled 8.1 trillion liras (USD250 billion).



The US dollar averaged 34.20 liras in the previous month and 32.46 liras throughout the first ten months period.

