Yashoda Medicity organizes“Crown of Courage” ceremony to honor Cancer Survivors

New Delhi, Delhi, India Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals, one of the prominent healthcare providers for the last 40 years, organized the"Crown of Courage" ceremony to honor the cancer survivors and their unyielding strength and resilience in facing challenges.





The event was graced by Femina Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal, Femina Miss India 2024 - 1st Runner-up- Rekha Pandey, Femina Miss India 2024 - 2nd Runner-up Aayushi Dholakia along with other distinguished dignitaries. The ceremony was organized at Yashoda Medicity, an upcoming quaternary healthcare facility in NCR, and lauded the cancer survivors treated at the Kaushambi facility.





Cancer remains a formidable global health challenge, due to the huge gap between the requirement and the availability of the resources required for the treatment.

To bridge this gap, Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals has continuously worked towards enhancing early detection and diagnosis of cancer to reduce the mortality rate and improve the survival of patients.





Nikita Porwal, the 2024 Miss India , addressed the audience,“All of you here are a testament to what resilience is; today, we celebrate not only the courage you have shown in your journeys but also the courage that you bring in uplifting others, who have their own battles to fight. I am glad to be part of this event and witness people's determination.”





Dr. PN. Arora, Chairman & Managing Director, Yashoda Medicity said,“Early detection of cancer is vital as it improves the chance of survival rates and treatment success. At Yashoda, we are dedicated to investing in the best technology and improving access to high-quality healthcare services. Being at the forefront of deploying the latest technologies, we strive to transform the experience of the patients with the help of smart and digital hospital concepts. Through initiatives like the 'Crown of Courage' ceremony, which honors the resilience of cancer survivors, we are committed to creating awareness and encouraging early screening to make a difference to our patients.”



In addition to this, Dr. Upasana Arora, Managing Director, Yashoda Medicity , emphasized that,“The Crown of Courage ceremony is not simply an event, but in reality, it is a movement intended to honor unsung heroes who embody the spirit of survival and inspire all of us to remain steadfast in the face of adversity. It reinforces the cause of Yashoda to give new life to cancer patients with the help of advanced treatments at the hospital."





Yashoda Medicity offers cutting-edge technologies not only for cancer but also other departments for curing our patients. Our Cancer Care Institute is well-equipped with the latest Elekta- MR Linac, Varian-EDGE & ETHOS Linac. Moreover, Nuclear Medicine will be well supported by SPECT-CT & Digital PET Scan, and Robotics & AI will be deployed to exercise precise diagnosis and treatment across the facility.





The facility also vouches for unparalleled infrastructure that conforms to the JCI Standards and accommodates 252 Modular ICU Beds. The center comes with the facility of 20 state-of-the-art Operation Theatres along with 10 Endoscopy Suites in partnership with Draeger India Pvt. Ltd. (a renowned global medical and safety technology solutions provider). It will have a Philips CATH & DSA Lab to conduct emergency cases with the help of GE MRI, CT, and Heart/Stroke Command connected to labs.