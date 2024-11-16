Amir's Visit To Ankara Garners Interest Of Turkish Media

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Turkish media, across its various platforms, dedicated extensive coverage to the visit of the Amir of the State of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to Ankara. His Highness chaired, alongside his brother, HE President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the 10th session of the Qatar-Turkiye High Strategic Committee. The visit received significant attention in Turkish media's main stories on Friday.

The daily newspaper Yeni Safak, known for its proximity to the Turkish government, featured a prominent headline in its edition today that highlighted the tweet by His Highness on his official X account following the conclusion of the committee's meeting, emphasizing that the visit would pave the way for further bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Meanwhile, both the government-run Anadolu Agency and TRT channel reported on the signing of eight agreements in different sectors, witnessed by the leaders of both nations. They underlined the significant importance of the visit in further bolstering relations between Doha and Ankara.

For its part, the daily newspaper Sabah focused on the political discussions and agreements signed between Turkiye and Qatar. It highlighted Turkiye's strong interest in the visit of His Highness the Amir to Ankara, describing it as marking a significant new phase in the bilateral relationship.

The Turkish press also noted the remarkable development of Qatar-Turkiye relations over the past two decades, covering various fields, including economic, political, and military cooperation. They emphasized that these ties have grown stronger, since 2014.



