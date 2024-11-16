Ahead Of Palakkad Assembly Bypoll, Congress Nets Popular BJP Face Sandeep Warrier

(MENAFN- IANS) Palakkad (Kerala), Nov 16 (IANS) Days ahead of the crucial by-election in Kerala's Palakkad Assembly seat, the on Saturday got a prized catch when youth icon and BJP spokesperson Sandeep Warrier joined the party.

Present on the occasion were all the party stalwarts including state President and Kannur Lok Sabha member K.Sudhakaran, General Secretary in charge of Kerala Deepadas Munshi, Leader of Opposition D and others.

Welcoming Warrier, Sudhakaran said this is a very happy moment for the Congress. "Warrier was the face and voice of the BJP for long and when he decided to work for a secular need, we decided to invite him and the invite has been accepted by him. His coming will benefit us and the state as it will send a lot of messages to all," he said.

Warrier said that even though he was on the opposing side, he ensured that he maintained cordial and warm relations with all.

"All along in the BJP, I expected certain basic support but I was in an autocratic set-up where democracy is given the go-by. One could not move forward with self-respect, there was no freedom and I had suffered disciplinary action for expressing my views and opinions. I suffered a lot and I kept quiet even when defending my party, the BJP, all the time. I did everything for my party and not for personal gain. I am now coming to a place where there is love and respect and am really happy," he said, adding that his entry to the Congress is without any conditions.

State BJP President K.Surendran said the exit of Warrier will not have any effect on the party. "I wish him all the best and may he have a long career in the Congress. This is not going to have any bearing in the Palakkad by-election as the Congress is going to end up in distress,” said Surendran.

Equally quick in responding to Warrier's switchover, top party leader Prakash Javadekar said his exit doesn't mean anything as he was a nobody in the party and is joining a party which is irrelevant.

Warrier has been a popular face in the BJP and was often seen in TV debates. His entry of Warrier is expected to bring rewards to the Congress in the by-election.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, Shafi Parambil won a hat trick of wins from Palakkad defeating his BJP rival, 'Metroman' E.Sreedharan by less than 4,000 votes and the CPI-M candidate came third. After Parambil won the Lok Sabha polls from Vadakara, he vacated his Assembly seat. The CPI-M has fielded Congress turncoat P. Sarin, the Congress has put up Youth Congress President Rahul Mamkoothathil, and the BJP has brought in local leader Krishnakumar, who came third in the recent Palakkad Lok Sabha polls.