PM Modi Emplanes For Three-Nation Visit To Nigeria, Brazil, Guyana

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Saturday embarked on a three-nation visit to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana, during which he is set to engage in a series of high-level bilateral and multilateral meetings.

The five-day visit marks several significant milestones, including the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in 17 years and to Guyana in over 50 years. PM Modi will also attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in Brazil next week and interact with the Indian diaspora in all three countries.

On the first leg of his visit, PM Modi will spend two days in Nigeria at the invitation of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his departure statement, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the importance of strengthening India-Nigeria ties.

"This will be my first visit to Nigeria, our close partner in the West African region. It will be an opportunity to build upon our Strategic Partnership based on a shared belief in democracy and pluralism. I eagerly look forward to meeting the Indian community in Nigeria who have sent me warm welcome messages in Hindi," PM Modi's statement read.

India and Nigeria have been strategic partners since 2007, with collaborations spanning economic, energy, and defence sectors. Over 200 Indian companies have invested more than $27 billion in Nigeria across key industries.

During the visit, PM Modi will review the bilateral relationship, explore new areas of cooperation, and address the Indian community in Nigeria.

The Prime Minister will then travel to Brazil's Rio de Janeiro to attend the 19th G20 Summit on November 18, hosted by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

As part of the G20 Troika along with Brazil and South Africa, PM Modi is expected to share India's perspectives on global issues and build on the outcomes of the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration and the Voice of the Global South Summits. On the sidelines, he will hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders.

"In Brazil, I will attend the 19th G20 Summit as a Troika member. Last year, India's successful presidency elevated the G20 to people's G20 and mainstreamed the priorities of the Global South. This year, Brazil has built upon India's legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions in line with our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future,'" PM Modi stated.

The final leg of the tour will take PM Modi to Georgetown in Guyana from November 19 to 21. The visit, at the invitation of Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the country since 1968.

PM Modi will hold bilateral talks, address the Guyanese Parliament, and meet members of the Indian diaspora.

"Guyana and India share a unique relationship rooted in shared heritage, culture, and values. I look forward to paying my respects to one of the oldest Indian diasporas, who migrated over 185 years ago. This visit will strengthen our ties and provide strategic direction for our future collaboration," the Prime Minister noted.

During the visit, PM Modi will also participate in the Second India-CARICOM Summit alongside leaders from Caribbean partner countries. "We have stood together through thick and thin. This Summit will enable us to renew historical ties and expand our cooperation into new domains," he added.

Last year, President Ali was the Chief Guest at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore, where he received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman.

The Prime Minister's tour is expected to deepen India's engagement with these regions, foster bilateral and multilateral partnerships, and enhance ties with the Indian diaspora.