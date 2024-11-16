United States, South Korea, And Japan Support Ukraine As It Exercises Its Inherent Right To Self-Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States, the Republic of Korea, and Japan strongly condemn the violation of numerous UN Security Council resolutions by Russia and the DPRK and remain resolute in supporting Ukraine as it exercises its inherent right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

This is said in a joint statement by the leaders of the three countries, Joe Biden, Yoon Suk Yeol and Shigeru Ishiba, following their meeting in the Peruvian capital of Lima.



“We strongly condemn violations of multiple United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions by the DPRK and Russia, especially in light of the DPRK's decision to deploy troops to Russia for combat against Ukraine,” the statement says.

The three countries strongly condemn the decisions by the leaders of the DPRK and Russia to dangerously expand Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

“Deepening military cooperation between the DPRK and Russia, including munitions and ballistic missile transfers, is particularly egregious given Russia's status as a Permanent Member of the UN Security Council,” the statement says.

At the same time, Washington, Seoul, and Tokyo have committed to continue to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.

“We remain resolute as ever in supporting Ukraine as it exercises its inherent right to self-defense as enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter,” the document stresses.

The United States, the Republic of Korea, and Japan have also pledged to increase trilateral assistance to Ukraine for reconstruction and recovery.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Biden administration is determined to use all previously approved funds to assist Ukraine before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Photo: Getty Images