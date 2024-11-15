Techmediabreaks Aegis Capital Corp. Acts As Agent On $3.5M Private Placement For Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN)

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aegis Capital

has been in the wealth management and business since 1984 and is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis has announced that it acted as exclusive placement agent on a $3.5 million private placement for

Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) .

To view the full press release, visit



About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce. Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments. For more information, visit

.

