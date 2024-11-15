(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

This move will help Learnologyworld remove barriers to IT certification and skill development and provide immediate access to materials with payments deferred.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Learnologyworld , a leading provider of affordable certification training, announces the launch of its "Pay Later" payment option. The company has also expanded its range of courses to meet the growing demand for IT certifications. The "Pay Later" option offers students the flexibility to receive training materials immediately and pay after two days via PayPal. This ensures that learners can advance their careers even when they don't have immediate access to funds. The goal is to provide an essential support system for learners facing financial barriers, particularly in today's uncertain economic climate.

Learnologyworld Launches“Pay Later” Option and Expands Online Courses

As job requirements in technology become more strict, IT certifications have become a vital asset to the workforce. Studies show that certified IT professionals earn, on average, 30 percent

more than their non-certified peers. Certifications serve as an industry standard, providing proof of expertise to potential employers, particularly for individuals without formal degrees.

In addition, the online learning industry is projected to grow by over

nine percent

year over year. This flexibility and accessibility of digital platforms have made professional development attainable for individuals balancing commitments to work, family, and study. Learnologyworld's

online courses

for the aforementioned IT certifications help meet those needs through a self-paced, flexible approach to certification preparation. The courses cover programming, network management, cybersecurity, and much more.

"Certifications aren't something you just add onto your resume. They're essential credentials for people who want to establish or advance their careers in IT," said Manuel End, co-founder and CEO of Learnologyworld. "Our 'Pay Later' option helps make sure that anyone with the drive to learn can access quality education."

Emma Müller, chief technology officer at Learnology, added, "We're constantly looking for ways to make learning more affordable and accessible. Online learning has become one of the top ways for job seekers and full-time employees to work around their busy schedules, and our new courses will help make the most in-demand skills more accessible to those individuals."

Learnologyworld also offers interactive study guides and personalized

exam vouchers

for certifications offered by renowned brands like

CompTIA ,

LPI ,

CWNP ,

Python Institute

and

ISQTB . The vouchers allow students to purchase a code online and then redeem the code at an authorized testing center to take a certification test, simplifying the process of paying for tests and identifying legitimate testing centers.

About Learnologyworld

Learnologyworld is an educational platform dedicated to affordable and accessible IT certification training. Through an array of online courses, study guides, and practice exams, Learnologyworld helps aspiring IT professionals achieve their career goals. The company's focus on flexibility and affordability has made it a trusted partner for learners around the world.

