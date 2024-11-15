CAGR Of 5.6% Drives Global Logistics Market To USD 16,794.7 Billion By 2032 AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research published a report, titled, "Logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Mode of Transport, By End Use, By Model : Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032." The global logistics market size was valued at $9,833.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $16,794.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.



Get Research Report Sample Pages :



Covid-19 Scenario :



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns, the logistics market faced a downturn.



However, COVID-19 pandemic acted as catalyst for innovation and transformation within the logistics sector. Many companies learned valuable lessons and implemented measures to enhance their resilience and adaptability in the face of future disruptions.



The 3PL segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period



Based on model, the 3PL segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global logistics market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the 3PL providers can tap into a network of service providers, ensuring efficient movement of goods across the supply chain. Their scalability, flexibility, and advanced technology solutions enable them to adapt to changing business demands, optimize logistics processes, and provide real-time visibility of shipments and inventory.



The roadways segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period



Based on mode of transport, the roadways segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global logistics market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to various factor such as surge in import & export of goods and materials is anticipated to propel the logistics market in the roadways segment. However, the airways segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032, factors such as increase in importance in supporting reverse logistics, including repair & warranty work for electronics and other high-end consumer goods, thereby boosting the logistics market in the airways segment.



Procure Complete Research Report Now : /purchase-options



The manufacturing segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period



Based on end-user, the manufacturing segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global logistics market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for procuring raw materials and handing them over to manufacturers for production is a growth factor for the logistics market in the manufacturing industry. Moreover, the healthcare segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rising importance of fast-track assistance in the healthcare sector and growing number of initiatives to promote cold chain logistics is anticipated to boost the growth of the logistics market for healthcare anticipated to boost the growth of the logistics market for healthcare.



Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032



Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global logistics market revenue, owing to the increased adoption of outsourced logistics services in the region is driving the growth of the logistics market in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, high government support for development of logistics infrastructure in the region is also boosting the market growth. However, the Europe region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the growth in express and small parcels deliveries due to structural shift toward online retail is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the logistics market in Europe.



Leading Market Players :



A.P. MOLLER - MAERSK

C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC.

DB SCHENKER

DEUTSCHE POST AG

DSV

FEDEX CORPORATION

GEODIS

KUEHNE+NAGEL INC.

NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE OF AMERICA, INC.



Inquire Before Buying :



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global logistics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Read More Reports :



Pharmaceutical Logistics Market





Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market





Asia-Pacific Automotive Performance Tuning and Engine Remapping Services Market





Tire Bead Wire Market





About us :



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.