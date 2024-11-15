Explaining: Peace Through Strength Second Tranche Of EU Aid, UNESCO Anniversary

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH

On November 14, Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Ukraine should enter negotiations with Russia from a position of strength.

● According to Rutte, the decision to start negotiations can only be made by the Ukrainian government, while the task of the allies is to provide sufficient military support to ensure Kyiv enters them from a position of strength.

● Senator Marco Rubio, whom Donald Trump plans to nominate for the US Secretary of State post, has demonstrated his commitment to the“peace through strength” approach.

● The“peace through strength” approach fully aligns with the provisions of the Victory Plan presented by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

● Only from a position of strength can Moscow be compelled to end its armed aggression against Ukraine and pursue honest diplomacy.

● The Kremlin's statements about its readiness for a settlement“based on realities on the ground” are essentially a demand for Ukraine's capitulation.

SECOND TRANCHE OF EU AID

On November 14, the European Commission approved the second regular tranche of approximately €4.1 billion for Ukraine.

● The funds will be allocated under the Ukraine Facility, which aims to finance the state budget and stimulate investment.

● The total amount of the program is 50 billion euros, which will be allocated from 2024 to 2027.

● The approval of the aid tranche became possible after Ukraine implemented a series of reform measures, including those related to anti-corruption efforts, the energy market, environmental protection, and more.

● European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted the commitment of Ukraine's leadership to implementing reforms for recovery and progress on the path to the EU.

● Ukraine is demonstrating to the world that it is capable of preserving democracy and implementing systemic reforms even during full-scale war.

UNESCO FOUNDATION DAY

On November 16, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) marks its 79th anniversary.

● Ukraine has been a member of UNESCO since May 12, 1954, and has been elected four times to the organization's governing body, the Executive Board.

● Since 2014, UNESCO has been monitoring the situation in the temporarily occupied Crimea within the organization's mandate.

● In September 2023, UNESCO provided enhanced protection to 20 cultural heritage sites in Ukraine.

● The destruction of cultural monuments is a deliberate policy of Russia to destroy Ukrainian identity.

● The barbaric actions of Russia demand a decisive and effective response from the global community and international institutions.