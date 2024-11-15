Bani Amer: Rasid Center Survey Expressed Hope For Government's Performance

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra)-- A significant portion of Jordanians expressed optimism about the performance of Jaafar Hassan's government, which is anticipated to find answers to many of the problems confronting the country's economy, according to a survey on the expectations of the conducted by the Hayat Center.He told "Sixty Minutes" program on Jordan TV on Friday night, Amer Bani Amer, Director of the Hayat Center-Rased, said that Jordanians' optimism about the government's performance was largely influenced by the government's field visits.He noted that the Council of Ministers convened two sessions, one in Karak and one in Irbid, and that Prime Minister Dr. Jaafar Hassan had visited eight governorates in the previous fifty-eight days. The ministerial team also visited more than 200 governorates on field trips.He went on to say that in addition to recent policies that helped boost public morale, like exempting residential apartments from fees, customs settlements, and tax fines, the prime minister's personality, which reflects the country's economic nature, is also responsible for the rise in Jordanians' optimism.Bani Amer noted that the recent parliamentary elections, which represented all facets of Jordanian society, were a major factor in the broad satisfaction among Jordanians with the establishment of Jaafar Hassan's cabinet.Bani Amer attributed Jordanians' confidence regarding the government's performance to the fact that it issued 79 decisions in 58 days, 14% of which had an economic focus and demonstrated the government's attempts to promote sustainable development and economic progress in the Kingdom.He emphasized the significance of making transparency a top priority for the public and called for improved channels of contact between the public and the government to guarantee ongoing input, which is what the administration has done thus far.With health, education, and complete health insurance files at the top of the list of people' priorities, he emphasized the need to develop curricula, qualify instructors, and upgrade school facilities, all while focusing on improving health services.