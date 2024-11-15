Philippine Heritage Showcased At Gpdnet Event In Katara

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The rich and vibrant culture and heritage of the Philippines were showcased by the embassy during the 10th anniversary celebration of the Global Public (GPDNet) at the Katara – the Cultural Village recently.

As an active member of this international network, the Philippines made significant contributions to GPDNet's“Cultural Festival”.

These contributions included participation in the photo exhibition, coin and stamp display, and the Cultural Night of songs and dances.

During the Cultural Night on November 8, Qatar-based Filipino performers presented a showcase of Filipino culture, transporting them to the tropical landscapes of the Philippines.

The Maharlikans Vocal Ensemble Philippines, students from Philippine School Doha and Philippine International School-Qatar, and the Banyuhay Dance Group Philippines delighted the audience with their songs and dances. The performance highlighted the rich cultural tapestry of the different regions in the Philippines.

For the grand finale, a performance of“Pangalay sa Kawayan”, a traditional dance on bamboo poles, elicited cheers and applause from the audience.

The embassy congratulated Katara and GPDNet for providing a platform to enhance public appreciation of the diverse cultures present in Qatar and for fostering cultural understanding among both local and expatriate communities in the country.

