PCC Officials Meet Indian Envoy

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Representatives of the Pravasi Co-ordination Committee (PCC), a forum of Indian expatriates, met ambassador Vipul at the embassy in Qatar to discuss key issues affecting the community, a statement said.

The PCC delegation was led by chairman Advocate Nizar Kocheri, general convener Mashood V C, co-ordinator Joppachan Thekkekuttu and IT wing chairman Zameel Abdul Wahid.

The primary focus of the meeting was the PCC's proposal for the installation of drug detection systems at major Indian international airports. The PCC believes this measure can significantly reduce the risk of Indian travellers unknowingly carrying prohibited substances, thereby protecting them from the severe legal implications in the Gulf region.

Kocheri expressed the committee's deep concern regarding the rising number of cases where Indian nationals are detained on drug-related charges upon arrival in Gulf countries. He emphasised that, in many cases, individuals are unaware of the contents of their luggage or are inadequately informed about the strict laws governing drug possession in the region.

Ambassador Vipul appreciated the PCC's proactive approach and the importance of the proposal. He assured the delegation that he would forward their recommendations to the relevant authorities in India and provide any support necessary to advocate for their implementation.

The PCC also highlighted its ongoing efforts to assist detained Indian expatriates by providing possible aid for their release and expressed gratitude to the envoy for his understanding and support, the statement added.

