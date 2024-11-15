The Hague Hosts Meeting On Establishment Of International Claims Commission For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 13-15, The Hague hosted the third preparatory meeting on the establishment of an international Claims Commission for Ukraine, during which the Ukrainian delegation presented its position.

That is according to the Ukrainian President's Office , Ukrinform reports.

Iryna Mudra, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, commenced the meeting via and encouraged attendees to expedite the formation of the Commission.

"I express my gratitude to the countries that have supported us on this long journey from the very beginning. The Register of Damage now includes 43 states and the EU. At the same time, I am deeply grateful to the 12 new countries that have recently joined our efforts in the preparatory meetings, standing shoulder to shoulder with us in our fight for justice," she said

International Chamber of Commerce to contribute to Ukraine's recovery – President's Office

The meeting focused, among other topics, on an analysis of the experience of previous compensation commissions and possible options for the establishment of the Claims Commission for Ukraine, as well as on the second draft of the Commission's constitutive document.

"The discussions and conclusions of this meeting mark another important step toward the creation of a comprehensive mechanism for processing compensation claims related to the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," Mudra concluded.

The first preparatory meeting was held in July this year, and the second in September. The fourth meeting is scheduled for January 2025. After that, official negotiations are expected to begin to conclude an international agreement on the establishment of the Claims Commission.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 2 at the international conference "Restoring Justice for Ukraine" in The Hague, it was announced that applications to the Register of Damages Caused by the Russian Federation against Ukraine would be launched. At that time, it was about one category of applicants, namely damage or destruction of residential property.

The Register of Damages Caused by the Russian Federation against Ukraine is the first component of the global compensation mechanism, which was initiated by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine together with international partners in May 2022.

Photo: President's Office