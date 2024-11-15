Two Drunken Soldiers Caught In A Compromising Position In Apache Helicopter Cockpit UK Army Faces Scrutiny

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Two were caught in a compromising position inside the cockpit of an Apache AH-64 attack helicopter during a routine maintenance check, according to co report.

The incident occurred at the Otterburn range in Northumberland, where UK ground crew had just completed a night service of the £8.5 million Apache helicopter, part of the Army Air Corps' 653 Squadron. When the crew approached the helicopter to fit rain covers, they noticed strange movements and unusual noises coming from the cockpit, the news report said. Upon further inspection, they discovered two soldiers-the male soldier was in uniform, while the female was in civilian clothes-engaged in sexual activity, it added.

According to the Military Aviation Authority's report, both soldiers appeared intoxicated and were found partially undressed in the rear cockpit. The male soldier was in uniform, while the female was in civilian attire. Both were naked from the waist down. They were immediately ordered to exit the helicopter, get dressed, and were detained until their units arrived to take control.

Although the incident took place in a helicopter assigned to 653 Squadron, the two soldiers were believed to be from the Royal Artillery. The report indicated that the soldiers were held until their respective commands arrived.

The breach prompted a swift response from the chain of command, with the safety report stressing the seriousness of the situation, the report mentioned. Following the discovery, orders were given to implement stronger security measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

This incident, which occurred at the Otterburn range in 2016, has only recently come to light, according to the Sun.