Clarksburg Dental Center Launches New-Patient Donation Program To Support Veterans

- Dr. Chung Lin, Clarksburg Dental CenterGERMANTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clarksburg Dental Center is proud to announce a new partnership with Operation Second Chance, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting veterans and active duty Purple Heart recipients. Beginning now through January 31, 2025, Clarksburg Dental Center will make a monthly donation to Operation Second Chance for each new patient seen. The donation program will continue with the practice selecting a different local non-profit program quarterly to broaden its impact in the Germantown community and beyond.For Dr. Edmund Liu and Dr. Chung Lin, co-owners of Clarksburg Dental Center, the partnership with Operation Second Chance reflects their deep appreciation for the sacrifices made by American veterans. "As immigrants who were given the opportunity to build our lives here, we feel a tremendous sense of gratitude for the freedoms we enjoy," said Dr. Liu. "This initiative allows us to give back to the men and women who have protected these freedoms, and it's a privilege to support them.”Rather than rewarding patients for their referrals, Clarksburg Dental Center created this program to benefit non-profits who serve people in need.“One person can make a difference,” says Dr. Lin,“and now every new patient adds to a donation that can make a meaningful impact in the lives of veterans."Operation Second Chance, celebrating 20 years of service, is committed to addressing the immediate needs of wounded, injured, and ill veterans and their families. By building relationships and providing hands-on support, the organization helps these heroes overcome daily challenges and transitions, offering vital assistance at a personal level.Dr. Lin added,“At Clarksburg Dental Center, we've seen that many of our patients and community members have loved ones who have served. This partnership gives everyone a way to show their support. By referring a friend or family member, patients not only contribute to healthier smiles, but to a healthier, more supported veteran community."Clarksburg Dental Center invites patients to join the cause by simply leaving an online review or referring friends and family members to the practice, knowing that each new patient will directly result in a donation to support local veterans.“Each referral or new patient we see is another way for us to make a real difference for those who have served our country,” Dr. Liu emphasized.“It's a win-win for everyone involved.”About Clarksburg Dental CenterLocated in Germantown, MD, Clarksburg Dental Center is dedicated to providing individualized and compassionate dental care. Emphasizing trust and patient comfort, the practice aims to build long-lasting relationships with each patient while helping them achieve optimal oral health. Learn more at .About Operation Second ChanceOperation Second Chance has spent 20 years serving wounded, injured, and ill veterans and active duty Purple Heart service members. With a commitment to fostering relationships and providing hands-on support, Operation Second Chance identifies and meets the immediate needs of veterans and their families. For more information, visit .

