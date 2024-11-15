Realty Volume Exceeds Qr190m In Last Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The volume of trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the of Justice from November 3 to 7, 2024 reached QR158,253,368. The total sales contracts for the real estate bulletin for residential units during the same period reached QR32,690,895.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department stated that the list of properties traded for sale included vacant lands, housing, residential buildings, a residential building and residential units.

The sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Khor and Al Dhakira, Al Shamal, Umm Salal, Al Dhaayen and Al Wakrah, in addition to The Pearl, Legtaifiya, Ghar Thuaileb, and Lusail 96.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice from Oct. 20 to 24 reached QR 352,913,497.