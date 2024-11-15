IN-Space Calls For Spectrum Price Reduction To Boost Spacetech Startups

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 15 (KNN) In a push to support India's burgeoning spacetech ecosystem, the Indian National Space and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has urged the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to lower spectrum prices for startups operating earth observation satellites.

High spectrum costs are emerging as a significant hurdle for startups in an already grappling with constraints.

Spacetech startups currently depend on the S (2-4 GHz) and X (8-12 GHz) frequency bands to perform crucial functions such as remote sensing and enhancing image resolution.

While this spectrum is administratively allocated, the annual cost of Rs 70,000 per MHz translates into a staggering Rs 100 crore for a 1 GHz bandwidth. For cash-strapped startups, such expenses risk stalling growth and innovation.

India's spacetech landscape has seen remarkable strides from startups like GalaxEye, Pixxel, Dhruva Space, and Skyroot, which specialise in earth observation and advanced space engineering solutions.

However, concerns are mounting that high spectrum costs could dissuade potential entrants or limit the operational expansion of existing players.

“New startups eager to join the segment are constrained by limited funding. High spectrum charges could stifle innovation in this critical sector,” said an industry insider.

Acknowledging the issue, the DoT has formed a committee to assess the feasibility of reducing spectrum costs. Officials noted that spacetech startups utilize only a fraction of the allocated bands, with frequencies being shareable-a factor that could justify lower pricing. A decision is anticipated soon.

India's spacetech ecosystem comprises around 250 startups, collectively raising approximately USD 300 million in recent years. The country's space economy, currently valued at USD 8.4 billion, aims to scale to USD 44 billion by 2033, with USD 11 billion expected from exports.

This ambitious goal would position India's share in the global space market at 7-8 per cent. Reducing spectrum costs could play a pivotal role in achieving these targets, fostering innovation and sustainability in the sector.

