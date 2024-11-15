Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream Article Talks Rise Of Exchange Markets, Reflecting 'Market Demand For Innovation'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream, a MERJ Exchange stock and global trading app, is noting“a push towards more efficient, transparent markets that offer greater access to the everyday investor” in its most recent article. The article notes that while capital markets have traditionally included stock markets such as the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, London and Tokyo Stock Exchange, there has been an increase in next-generation exchanges, including the TXSE Group, a new national stock exchange based in Dallas. According to the article, the newly formed TXSE Group has plans to file for registration with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission this year and is the most well-capitalized exchange entrant to file with the SEC, with more than two dozen investors with $120 million in funding. The article notes that, while TXSE is making headlines in the United States, Upstream is making waves on the global stage by also providing key advantages that differentiate it from traditional markets. Those advantages include T+0 trades and settlement, streamlined onboarding, modern funding methods and blockchain technology.“The exchange supports issuers with a robust media package that comes with [an estimated] $100K of IR value, a comprehensive dual-listing guide, press-release templates, social media and email copy, and additional marketing packages to increase visibility and attract retail investors,” stated the article.“This holistic approach not only simplifies the listing process but also helps issuers engage with a broader audience.

The emergence of exchanges like TXSE and Upstream signals a market demand for innovation that pushes the industry forward. It's exciting to see new players entering the field, offering solutions that cater to the needs of today's investors for more efficient and accessible trading environments. We believe next-generation exchanges are set to revolutionize the way we think about and engage with capital markets.”

To view the full article, visit



About Upstream

About Upstream

Upstream is a MERJ Exchange market. MERJ Exchange is a licensed securities exchange, an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges, a National Numbering Agency and a member of ANNA. MERJ is regulated in the Seychelles by the Financial Services Authority, an associate member of the International Association of Securities Commissions ("IOSCO"). MERJ supports global issuers of traditional and digital securities through the entire asset life cycle from issuance to trading, clearing, settlement and registry. It operates a fair and transparent marketplace in line with international best practices and principles of operations of financial markets.

.

