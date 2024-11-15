عربي


Why Higg FSLM, SLCP's CAF Are Transforming Social Policy Frameworks

11/15/2024 2:00:30 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) In this latest blog Cascale's Editorial Director, Kaley Roshitsh provides insight how Cascale and the Social & labor Convergence Program's (SLCP) collaboration is advancing decent work. Roshitsh shares how SLCP and Cascale are taking action with tools like the Higg Facility Social & Labor Module (FSLM) and the Convergence Assessment Framework (CAF), helping global supply chain actors prioritize social compliance and labor standards so that they are continuously adapting to new frameworks and legal requirements.

Read the full blog here .

