Why Higg FSLM, SLCP's CAF Are Transforming Social Policy Frameworks

( MENAFN - 3BL) In this latest blog Cascale's Editorial Director, Kaley Roshitsh provides insight how Cascale and the Social & Convergence Program's (SLCP) collaboration is advancing decent work. Roshitsh shares how SLCP and Cascale are taking action with tools like the Higg Facility Social & Labor Module (FSLM) and the Convergence Assessment Framework (CAF), helping global actors prioritize social compliance and labor standards so that they are continuously adapting to new frameworks and requirements.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.