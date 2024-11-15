WOMEN-OWNED SMALL BUSINESSES RECEIVE A BIG BOOST THANKS TO NEW BETHBOARDS INITIATIVE FROM BETHPAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Female Entrepreneurs in the Tri-State Area Can Be Nominated to Be Featured on Prominent Billboards Throughout New York

BETHPAGE, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

In today's economy, women-owned small businesses are making a significant impact, driving innovation, job creation, and local economic growth. According to estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau, women-owned businesses generate an estimated $2.1 trillion in revenue, employ 10.5 million people, and are responsible for $499.4 billion in annual payroll.

Bethpage Federal Credit Union has launched a new initiative to support women-led small businesses by promoting them on high-traffic billboards, called“Bethboards,” in the New York area. Female entrepreneurs can be nominated to be featured on a Bethboard at bethpage/woman.

Brooklyn-based family saving, financial literacy and smart spending app, Goalsetter, founded by Tanya VanCourt, is featured on one of Bethpage Federal Credit Union's first Bethboards in Times Square.

Continue Reading

Recognizing the tremendous promise of women-led businesses and their ability to break boundaries, enrich communities, and drive change, Bethpage Federal Credit Union has committed its support by giving female entrepreneurs a big platform to promote their businesses-free advertising on high-traffic billboards, called "Bethboards."

The latest initiative in Bethpage's recently launched movement, " Money Like a Woman," Bethboards will showcase and celebrate women-owned small businesses operating within the New York area, with digital ads that will be strategically displayed in locations most beneficial to each business. Nominations and self-nominations are now being accepted and will be evaluated by a committee based on criteria including how well the business aligns with Bethpage's vision of enriching lives and communities. Visit bethpage/woman to nominate a woman-owned business.



The first two Bethboards are now live in Times Square, celebrating the Brooklyn-based family saving, financial literacy and smart spending app, Goalsetter, founded by Tanya VanCourt, and the Long Island leadership and team development firm, MGXW Consulting, led by founders Mimi Bishop and Jackie Ghedine.

"Women-owned small businesses are at the forefront of redefining the way business is done, and we are excited to celebrate them," said Linda Armyn, President & CEO of Bethpage Federal Credit Union .

"We want to hear the stories of female leaders that are making a difference in their communities and do what we can to help them increase visibility and achieve continued growth and success."

Inspired by women's unique experiences, "Money Like a Woman" promotes financial inclusivity and celebrates women's approach to finances. The campaign shines a spotlight on women as financial leaders, whether at the helm of a business or the heart of their household. It introduces a fresh, collaborative approach to finances-one that fosters empowerment and positive change for everyone.

For more information about Bethpage Federal Credit Union and the "Money Like a Woman" movement, visit Bethpage/woman .

About Bethpage

Bethpage Federal Credit Union is a premier community financial institution committed to enriching the lives of its members, employees, and the communities it serves for the past 83 years. Bethpage is the largest credit union in the Northeast Region, and the 15th largest in the nation.

As a not-for-profit credit union, Bethpage is committed to its members and the communities it serves. In addition to giving back to its members in the form of great rates and low fees, the Bethpage Cares program invests heavily in local, high-impact community programs that serve with an eye towards creating better communities through diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

A Certified Great Place to Work and a Glass Door Top Place to Work for Small & Midsize companies, Bethpage is a federally chartered credit union, available to people nationwide who open a $5 dollar membership account. Bethpage offers a robust digital platform that allows members to bank from anywhere. Bethpage is a part of the national CO-OP network that gives members access to their accounts at over 30,000 free ATMs and 5,000+ shared branches across the U.S. As a financial cooperative, Bethpage offers the best-in market rates, lowest fees and world-class service, plus a full menu of personal and commercial financial services. For more information on Bethpage's robust portfolio of banking, borrowing, and investment services, visit

or call 1-800- 628-7070.

SOURCE Bethpage Federal Credit Union

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED