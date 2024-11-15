Introducing AINOTE Air 2: An E-Paper Tablet With Advanced Note-Taking Features

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- iFLYTEK announces the launch of the AINOTE Air 2. This e-paper tablet combines handwriting with real-time voice-to-text transcription for note-taking.Multilingual Voice-to-Text TranscriptionThe AINOTE Air 2 features real-time voice-to-text transcription. The device supports multiple languages and user modes. It can transcribe in up to 14 languages, including English, Japanese, Korean, French, German, Spanish, Cantonese, Russian, Malaysian, Vietnamese, Arabic, Thai, Indonesian, and Chinese.It can also differentiate between speakers, ensuring clear attribution of comments in meetings. The AINOTE Air 2 also offers multi-language translation capabilities, allowing users to translate between 7 languages in real-time.Transcription occurs on-device, ensuring data security and privacy without the need for an internet connection. Users can tag key moments during meetings for efficient review later.Handwriting FeaturesThe AINOTE Air 2 provides a writing experience similar to using pen and paper. The device offers a variety of pen styles, including ballpoint, fountain pen, brush, and pencil, allowing for personalized note-taking. Users can also title their notes directly on the device and utilize shortcuts for quick actions. Handwritten notes can be converted to digital text with high accuracy.A lasso search function allows users to circle content, convert it to text, and search within their notes. The device offers pre-designed and custom templates for various note-taking needs.Meeting ManagementThe AINOTE Air 2's voice-to-text feature generates real-time meeting minutes, eliminating the need for manual transcription. A "click-to-read" functionality allows users to play back specific sections of meeting recordings, aiding in detailed review and follow-up.ApplicationsThe AINOTE Air 2's e-ink interface is suitable for professionals, educators, and creatives. The paper-like display reduces eye strain, making it ideal for extended reading and writing sessions. Its portability and long battery life make it convenient for use in various settings.AvailabilityThe AINOTE Air 2 is available for sale at the following retailers:iFLYTEKAmazon

