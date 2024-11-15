'Too Premature': BAI Rejects Reports About Appointing Foreign Coaches

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has rejected reports about the appointment of Irwansyah (Indonesia) and Tan Him Ker (Malaysia) as foreign coaches for the national team after a section of reported that both have joined the Indian set-up.

The media reports claimed that BAI appointed Irwansyah as the new singles coach for the men and women while Tan Him Ker was roped in as the doubles coach for both categories.

However, BAI has denied such developments and said the duo are yet to accept the federation's offer while expressing the keenness to hire them for Indian players.

"The news of Indonesian coach Irwansyah and Malaysian coach, Tan Kim Her, joining the Indian setup is too premature! They are yet to accept any offer from the Badminton Association of India. We are very interested in hiring these coaches for our top players," the BAI said in a statement on social media platforms.

"BAI has interviewed a few other foreign coaches also. Nothing is final yet and no contract has been signed between BAI & any foreign coach at the moment," it added.

Notably, Tan Kim Her previously served as India's doubles coach from 2015 to 2019 before resigning from the role citing personal reasons. He was instrumental in the rise of men's doubles pair Satwikrairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and shaped their career by clubbing them together as a formidable pair.