Reviva Labs Announces Partnership Renewal With EJH Natural Brokers For Southern California Representation

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Reviva Labs , a Sendayco, LLC brand, is excited to announce the renewal of its Southern California sales representation partnership with EJH Natural Brokers. EJH will continue to represent Reviva Labs, reinforcing the brand's presence in the natural products market across Southern California, including San Luis Obispo, Kern, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, and Imperial counties.

Known for their specialized focus and deep roots in the region, EJH Natural Brokers has built a reputation for fostering personal relationships with retailers, distributors, and manufacturers, supporting growth at every level of the sales process. This partnership renewal follows positive endorsements from industry insiders and existing clients, who praise EJH's personalized approach and commitment to success.

“We are thrilled to continue our work with Reviva Labs, a brand that shares our values and dedication to providing natural, effective products to the market,” said Tim Hogarth, President of EJH Natural Brokers.“Together, we look forward to building on our success and delivering Reviva's products to an even broader audience across Southern California.”

Troy Augustine, CEO of Sendayco, LLC, expressed enthusiasm for the continued collaboration, stating,“Our partnership with EJH Natural Brokers has been integral to Reviva Labs' growth in Southern California. We look forward to working alongside EJH to bring Reviva Labs to new heights, expanding our reach and bringing high-quality, natural skincare solutions to more customers across the region.”

About EJH Natural Brokers:

EJH Natural Brokers is a full-service, family-owned brokerage firm specializing in personal care products and supplements. Established in 1986, EJH has built a solid reputation in Southern California's natural products market for providing hands-on, detailed representation for clients.

About Sendayco, LLC:

Founded in 2019 in Dayton, Ohio, Sendayco LLC is a leader in natural products, providing high-quality solutions that empower customers to embrace their individuality and creativity. With a portfolio that includes Pure Body Naturals, DIY Beauty, Emily's Naturals, Aesthetics Unique, and Reviva Labs, Sendayco brings together decades of expertise and commitment to safe, innovative, and cruelty-free skincare. The addition of Reviva Labs, with its 51 years of pioneering experience in natural skincare, enhances Sendayco's dedication to effective, trusted products available worldwide through major retailers, spas, and health food stores. For more information, visit



