Between Us Clinic Survey: 70 Experts Recommend Top Positions For Erectile Issues

Between Us survey sheds light on helpful sexual strategies to alleviate erectile dysfunction challenges

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between Us Clinic, a leading provider of men's sex therapy resources, has released insightful findings from its latest survey on erectile dysfunction (ED).

Between Us Clinic surveyed 70 sex therapists, urologists, and sexual experts about the best sex positions for individuals dealing with erectile strength issues.

Results of Between Us Clinic's Survey of 70 Sex Experts on the Best Sex Positions for Erectile Dysfunction.

The survey highlights various positions recommended to improve comfort, intimacy, and blood flow for those experiencing ED.

These findings aim to help couples navigate intimacy with reduced anxiety and enhanced connection.

Here are a few highlights from the survey:



Doggy style (24%) stood out as a top recommendation for both visual and physical stimulation, which many experts believe can help maintain an erection.

Partner on top (17%) is favored for reducing pressure and allowing the partner to take control, easing performance anxiety.

Spooning (15%) offers a comfortable, intimate option, especially useful when erection issues may fluctuate.

Reverse partner on top (10%) provides visual stimulation and allows the partner to control depth and speed, which can reduce anxiety. Foreplay-focused positions (10%) encourage couples to explore mutual pleasure beyond penetration, reducing performance pressure.

You can find more insights and expert commentary in the full survey report:



Experts agree that while these strategies can help, open communication, relaxation, and mutual understanding are essential in achieving fulfilling sexual experiences.

Managing performance anxiety specifically -a leading cause of ED-is essential for maintaining erections. Techniques such as mindfulness meditation, which can be practiced through Between Us Clinic's Performance Anxiety Program , offer effective ways to reduce anxiety and promote relaxation.

About Between Us Clinic:

Between Us Clinic is an online sex therapy clinic that aims to help men and women overcome sexual difficulties. They bring the proven and trusted methods used in traditional, in-person sex therapy to a wider audience through private, self-treatment apps and courses that are available online. Their current offerings include

mindfulness meditation programs

for sexual performance anxiety and low libido , as well as an exercise-based

web app for premature ejaculation .

