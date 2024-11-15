Brave Healer Productions Releases Elevate Others, The Latest Title From Its Brave Books Imprint

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions is proud to announce the release of Elevate Others: Lessons for Purpose-Driven Entrepreneurs , a written by successful serial entrepreneur David Trent released under the publisher's new Brave Business imprint.

David Trent

Elevate Others: Lessons for Purpose-Driven Entrepreneurs

Known for his belief that success comes from uplifting others, Trent illuminates his "Elevate Others" concept as he recounts his successes, failures, and breakthroughs, turning his 36 years of business experience into bite-sized lessons. The book is divided into three sections: Entrepreneurial Inspiration, Family Values, and Master Teachings.

He writes, "The Elevate Others concept grew naturally from my upbringing and life experiences. My parents were deeply invested in my siblings and me, always focusing on our character development and what was best for us. They taught us about the importance of service through their work in building a family-owned insurance agency, as well as their active involvement in church and community leadership. Guided by the ultimate example of service, Jesus Christ, they showed us the profound impact of being committed to the well-being of others. It's an example I still remember in everything I do today."

Praise for Elevate Others

"An incredibly complex and successful visionary, David Trent notes he's happiest when cultivating current relationships and establishing new ones. This book contains many great stories. I was most impressed with the ones about his closest loved ones, especially how his daughter's spirit reminds David of his mother's, who also was about fun and family. David brings fun, family, prayer, vision, entrepreneurship, and life lessons to this wonderful read." - Justin Breen, founder, CEO, and author of Epic Journey

"This book serves as an invaluable resource for anyone at any stage of their journey. I particularly appreciate the chapter format: Entrepreneurial Inspiration, Family Values, and Master Teachings, complemented by David's takeaways for rapid growth. The title Elevate Others is aspirational, and David successfully delivers insights for both emerging entrepreneurs and seasoned business owners. I highly recommend it to anyone aiming to enhance their performance while uplifting others along the way." - Mike Garrison, founder, CEO, and author of Can I Borrow Your Car?

About David Trent

At 60 years old, David Trent reflects on a career that started at 24, fueled by passion and determination. He founded Trent Capital Management at 33 in 1996. By late 2020, the firm managed $200 million in assets for over 200 families. After merging with Legacy Capital in January 2021, they expanded to serve over 500 families and manage $1.1 billion in assets before his exit in September 2023.

As a chairman of CEO Peer Groups with LXCouncil, he focuses on empowering entrepreneur leaders and fostering collaboration. To learn more about him, visit and .

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions specializes in book publishing and business strategy for healers. It has published over 80 Amazon best-selling books, among them the series The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing, The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, and Sacred Spaces.

A full list of services offered by Brave Healing Productions can be found

at .

