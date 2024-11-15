Micamp Sports Partners With Broncos Will Reign To Boost NIL For WMU Athletes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mitch Zajac, Director of Broncos Will Reign CollectiveSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MiCamp Sports is thrilled to announce a partnership with Broncos Will Reign Collective, the official NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) collective of Western Michigan University (WMU). This groundbreaking partnership offers Bronco Nation, WMU's dedicated fanbase, an innovative way to support Bronco student-athletes while helping local businesses reduce operational costs.This collaboration will allow business owners across the community to back WMU's NIL initiatives without any out-of-pocket expenses, thanks to MiCamp's advanced payment processing solutions. Through this program, MiCamp will enable merchants to support Bronco athletes in a cost-effective way that enhances their bottom line and strengthens their connection to Bronco Nation.“We are always looking for creative ways for Bronco Nation to support Broncos Will Reign and WMU's NIL initiatives,” said Mitch Zajac, Director of Broncos Will Reign Collective.“Our partnership with MiCamp provides a method for business owners to support Bronco student-athletes without any out-of-pocket expenses, while also reducing their operational costs. This collaboration is a true win-win for both the WMU community and the businesses that support it.”MiCamp's president, Micah Kinsler, expressed his enthusiasm for the alliance, highlighting the unique value it brings to both WMU and its supporters.“Partnering with Broncos Will Reign Collective aligns perfectly with MiCamp's mission to empower student-athletes while delivering impactful solutions to local businesses,” said Kinsler.“Through this initiative, WMU fans and business owners alike will have the chance to make a real difference for the Bronco community.”Craig Thompson , Co-Founder of MiCamp Sports and former Commissioner of the Mountain West, added,“We are proud to bring MiCamp's innovative model to Western Michigan University. This partnership underscores MiCamp's commitment to supporting NIL initiatives and driving value for athletic programs and their communities. By joining forces with Broncos Will Reign, we're creating opportunities for student-athletes to thrive while strengthening the ties between WMU, its fans, and local businesses.”This partnership is set to launch immediately, creating new pathways for Bronco Nation to support their student-athletes. With the combined expertise of MiCamp Sports and the Broncos Will Reign Collective, WMU fans and business owners can expect an impactful and sustainable approach to NIL support. For more information, please visitAbout MiCamp SolutionsMiCamp Solutions, nestled in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a standout in the fintech field for its innovative and secure payment processing solutions. Founded in 2007, the company has achieved considerable growth, serving a diverse array of clients. MiCamp excels in providing tailored consulting and specialized application engineering to tackle the unique payment challenges of its merchants and partners. The firm prides itself on its extensive experience in the electronic payments industry and upholds values such as exceptional service, competitive edge, reliability, security, and clarity. These guiding principles have fortified MiCamp's stature as a respected industry leader and a notable full-service provider for Fiserv, Inc. (FI) and Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY), also recognized in the Fiserv Chairman's Circle. For additional information on MiCamp Solutions and its services, please visit .About Broncos Will ReignThe official NIL collective of WMU Athletics, Broncos Will Reign, has assisted WMU coaches retain and recruit top student-athletes since being formed in January of 2023. Initially founded by WMU alums Jason Babin, Scott Selzer and Mitch Zajac to help Marshawn Kneeland remain at WMU when he was being pursued by Power Five football programs, the collective has supported many Bronco student-athletes since 2023. As the landscape of collegiate athletics continues to evolve, it is important for the collective to continue to grow its support of Bronco student-athletes and programs. Follow on X/Twitter (@BroncsWillReign), Instagram(@BroncosWillReign) and Facebook (facebook/broncoswillreign) to keep updated on all things happening with Broncos Will Reign. WMU supporters may also visit to learn more and support their favorite Bronco athletes.###

