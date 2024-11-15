Bristol’S Elm Legal Services Marks 25 Years In Business

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRISTOL, United Kingdom, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elm Services , a leading will-writing and estate planning company based in Bristol, is marking 25 years in business.

From its humble beginnings in a back bedroom, the company has grown into a thriving enterprise with two offices, 12 staff, and a client base of 45,000 loyal customers. Now turning over £1million annually, the business is a testament to the determination and vision of its founder, Jim Emsley.

Founder Jim Emsley attributes the company's longevity to its unwavering mission to make will-writing accessible and stress-free for all.“Our ethos has always been to take the drama out of making a will,” says Emsley.“It's a conversation most people avoid, but it's one of the most important decisions they'll make – often initiated around births, marriages and deaths.”

Building the business from scratch, Emsley credits his ADHD as a driving force behind its success.“ADHD has given me a relentless energy and focus when it comes to pushing the business forward. It's helped me thrive under pressure, constantly look for ways to innovate, and tackle challenges head-on.”

The journey hasn't been without its difficulties. Emsley, who overcame a challenging start in life, including time in Local Authority's care and no formal qualifications, then u-turned his prospects by graduating from Bristol's University of West England (UWE) with a law degree which catapulted the launch of Elm Legal Services with a clear vision. Over the years, the company has weathered economic shifts, a pandemic and industry changes, including the move to online operations.

Now, as the company celebrates its 25-year anniversary, it's looking to the future. Having already expanded its services to include probate, Elm Legal Services is exploring new opportunities, with plans to embrace emerging technologies like AI and digital signatures.

Elm Legal Services has also gained industry recognition, recently being shortlisted for Boutique Estate Planning Company of the Year at the Today's Wills and Probate awards.

To learn more about Elm Legal Services, visit elm-online.co.uk .

