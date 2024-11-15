Dhirendra Shastri Supports Yogi Adityanath's 'Batenge To Katenge' Slogan

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 15 (IANS) Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Shastri on Friday supported Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath's slogan "batenge to katenge” that has found strong resonance in the electoral discourse in both poll-bound states - Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

Shastri said the slogan is perfectly alright from Indian perspective.

"If it is issue, then I won't make any comment, but from the Indian perspective, the slogan is very correct. If we get divided, the Chinese will kill us," he said during an interaction with the press in Bhopal on Friday.

Shastri, known for courting controversy with his statements, said that in the next 20-25 years, Hindu population will come down from 80 per cent to 60 per cent, whereas Muslim population will continue to grow in the country.

"Once the Muslim population reach 50 per cent, there will a mosque at every Hindu temple in country. Muslim population have increased to 22 per cent from 6 per cent in the country. Rohingyas and Muslims from Bangladesh and other countries are being given shelter here for the vote bank," Shastri claimed.

He also supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "ek rahengen to safe rahenge" (unity will keep us safe).

"Hindus are being divided in the name of caste and community. Therefore, from this prospective, 'batenge to katenge' slogan is correct," Shastri added.

Yogi Adityanath's 'batenge to katenge' slogan has become a war cry in the Assembly elections as the BJP leaders are increasingly pitching for it to woo the majority vote bank while the Opposition bloc is accusing the ruling BJP of using it to drive a wedge between two communities.

The assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20, with voters set to decide the fate of 288 assembly seats. The results will be announced on November 23.