(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Mahmoud Esmat, Egypt's of Electricity and Energy, recently met with Jim Liu, CEO of Egypt, and his delegation to discuss localizing the of electric grid equipment and communication tools. The meeting focused on integrating meters to accurately measure consumption, detect consumption irregularities, and support existing IT collaborations within the electric grid for monitoring energy losses. The discussions included building a flexible, secure, and intelligent grid to ensure a stable electricity while evaluating Huawei's recent pilot project to measure consumption and loss at one of Egypt's electricity distribution companies and exploring the feasibility of broader implementation.

The meeting was attended by Sabah Mashaly, Deputy Minister of Electricity; Gaber Desouki, Chairperson of the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company; and Mohamed Dabies, Assistant Minister of Electricity for Distribution Companies Affairs.

During discussions with Huawei, Esmat reviewed the company's efforts to modernize control centres and establish a connected information network. They evaluated the smart distribution system applied by North Cairo Electricity Distribution Company, which has shown success in reducing technical and commercial losses, with losses falling to 7%. The meeting also considered the deployment of smart devices and communication equipment at key points across the distribution network to track energy use and detect any unauthorized consumption, enabling rapid response measures, including power cutoffs in emergencies. The minister expressed interest in expanding this approach to curb unauthorized energy usage.

Esmat emphasized that the ministry is actively working with private sector partners to integrate advanced technologies in electricity metering to enhance communication between meters and reduce technical and commercial losses. He indicated that the ministry is exploring Huawei's recent pilot program, which gathered data across a geographic area with diverse energy consumption patterns, providing real-time insights into the network. This effort aligns with Egypt's broader digital transformation goals, aiming to transition from a traditional to a smart grid, improve service quality, and welcome private sector investments as part of the national strategy.

Huawei's involvement in several electricity sector projects, including the current initiative for remote monitoring and control of transformers and substations, was noted. The technology manages data on service quality, network operation, and performance, all of which contribute to reduced losses and improved operational outcomes.

Esmat highlighted the strategic partnership with Huawei to benefit from its expertise in smart networks, cities, renewable energy solutions, and energy efficiency technologies. He pointed to the ministry's ongoing efforts to enhance all aspects of electricity services, from generation to transmission and distribution, while maximizing renewable energy resources. A comprehensive program is in place to encourage private sector participation in renewable energy projects by creating a favourable investment climate. Esmat underscored the particular focus on localizing the manufacturing of electrical equipment, including communication tools for meter connectivity and the integration of various manufacturing technologies.



