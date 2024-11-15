CM Siddaramaiah Should Fear His Own Ministers: BJP On ‘Rs 50 Crore For 50 Mlas’ Charge

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 15 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra on Friday dismissed Chief Siddaramaiah's allegations that the state BJP was attempting to poach '50 MLAs with Rs 50 crore' bribe and cautioned that he should fear his own ministers, claiming that they were the ones, 'conniving' at his back to dethrone him.

Vijayendra further said that the Chief Minister was undermining his own party by levelling such baseless accusations as he would lose his credibility in face of not being able to corroborate his allegations with evidence.

Speaking to reporters at state BJP headquarters, Vijayendra said,“Mr CM Siddaramaiah, you need to fear your own ministers who are always found besides you. I want to convey this message to you.”

Citing example of Haryana, he said that the Congress party was under an illusion that they had won the state but they lost. Now, they are losing Maharashtra as well. After seeing the setback in by-polls in Karnataka, the tall Congress leaders from the state are trying to purchase your own MLAs.

“Four to six leaders within the Congress want to dethrone CM Siddaramaiah. They see him as an outsider and want him to step down much before five years term. They see you as the CM mired in corruption,” cautioned the BJP leader.

“The resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is certain, there is no doubt about it. The question is when he is resigning and who will be the next CM,” he claimed while adding that the BJP has just 66 MLAs in the state Assembly and hence won't attempt at poaching.

“If you (media) ask me whether CM Siddaramaiah will continue in his position, hundred percent it is not possible. He will be resigning very soon,” Vijayendra maintained.

He further stated,“I don't think the high command won't wait till the winter session. They will get his resignation before that.”

“CM Siddaramaiah has spoken on Congress MLAs being offered Rs 50 crore by BJP. But the reality is that there is simmering discontent as CM Siddaramaiah and his family is indulged in rampant corruption and his CM's chair is shaking,” he underlined.

“The truth is CM himself has realized that his time is up and making allegations on BJP to save the blushes,” he concluded.