150 Afghan Drug Addicts Reunite With Families After Rehabilitation

11/15/2024 7:45:16 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Nov 15 (IANS) A total of 150 drug addicts have completed rehabilitation and reunited with their families in Afghanistan's Logar province.

The individuals underwent a three-month medical treatment and rehabilitation program, during which they also received professional and vocational training.

Upon recovery, they were able to rejoin their families, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the official Bakhtar news agency on Friday.

Afghanistan, a country deeply affected by decades of conflict, is home to more than three million drug addicts. In response, the current authorities have outlawed poppy cultivation and drug trafficking and committed to eradicating drug addiction and making the nation drug-free.

