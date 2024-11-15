Kuwait Oil Price Up To USD 72.42 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price went up 26 cents to hit USD 72.42 per barrel on Thursday, compared with USD 72.16 pb on Wednesday, according to the price announced by the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Friday. At the global market, rose 28 cents to USD 72.56 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate went up 27 cents to hit USD 68.70 pb. (end) km

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.