Playnance Launches Playblock: The Future Of Zero-Gas Blockchain For Trading, Gaming, And Web3 Adoption

Layer-3 Blockchain Brings High-Speed, Stable, Zero-Gas Transactions and a Complete Web3 Ecosystem Bridging Web2 and Web3
Playnance , a leader in Web3 technology, announces the launch of PlayBlock, a cutting-edge Layer-3 blockchain that is transforming the landscape for trading, gaming, and decentralized finance (DeFi). With PlayBlock as the foundation, Playnance aims to drive mass Web3 adoption by offering zero-gas transactions, USD-pegged stability via USDP, and seamless Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility to provide users with a smooth, accessible path from Web2 to Web3.
The Playnance Ecosystem: Five Core Components to Drive Mass Web3 Adoption
Playnance has developed a cohesive ecosystem centered around five integrated components, each designed to simplify and enhance the Web3 experience:
1 . PlayBlock Blockchain : A high-speed, EVM-compatible, gas-free blockchain supporting up to 40,000 transactions per second (TPS). PlayBlock, built with Arbitrum Orbit and Gelato's Rollups-as-a-Service, ensures fast, scalable transactions suited for both gaming and trading.
2 . Playnance Studio: A Web3 gaming studio offering a collection of blockchain games built on PlayBlock, delivering secure, transparent, and engaging experiences.
3 . Playnance Bridge ( ) : Powered by the Playnance Bridge on users can effortlessly swap assets with zero in-and-out fees, providing an affordable entry to the Playnance ecosystem.
4 . PlayWall Wallet and dApp Store : A decentralized wallet and application hub for PlayBlock dApps, PlayWall simplifies the storage and management of digital assets and will soon launch as a one-stop destination for Web3 applications.
5 . Playnance Partners: A partner network offering white-label solutions and development support, enabling businesses to integrate with Playnance's ecosystem and connect with a growing Web3 audience.
PlayBlock
Benefits for Traders, Gamers, and Developers
For Traders
Zero-Gas Fees : PlayBlock's gas-free transactions make Web3 trading affordable and accessible.
USD-Pegged Stability : PlayBlock uses USDP , a stablecoin pegged to USD, to provide reliable, secure transactions.
High-Speed Transactions : Supporting high-frequency trades, PlayBlock's infrastructure is optimized for both professional and retail trading.
For Gamers
Cost-Free Play: Gas-free interactions allow users to engage in GameFi without extra costs, enabling a more inclusive experience.
Transparent and Fai r: All gameplay and transactions are secured on-chain, ensuring a fair and trustworthy environment.
PlayWall dApp Store : The soon-to-launch PlayWall dApp Store will provide easy access to all PlayBlock-based games and applications.
For Developers and Partners
Developer-Friendly , EVM-Compatible Platform**: PlayBlock supports Solidity and provides comprehensive SDKs and APIs for efficient integration.
Partnership and White-Label Solutions : Playnance Partners offers extensive support for businesses looking to expand their reach into Web3 through white-label solutions.
Playnance's Vision: Driving Web3 Adoption from Web2 to Web3
PlayBlock and the Playnance ecosystem were developed to make Web3 accessible, scalable, and user-friendly,” said Pini, CEO of Playnance.“With offices in Ramat Gan, Israel, and Dubai, UAE, we're committed to bridging Web2 users into the decentralized world through an ecosystem that combines zero-gas transactions, stablecoin reliability, and innovative blockchain technology.
About Playnance
Playnance , headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel, with offices in Dubai, UAE, is a comprehensive Web3 ecosystem focused on transforming the user experience in trading, gaming, and DeFi. By integrating zero-gas transactions, USDP stablecoin, and EVM compatibility within the PlayBlock blockchain, Playnance is dedicated to creating a seamless, accessible transition to Web3 for a global user base.
For more information on PlayBlock and the Playnance ecosystem, users can visit PlayBlock's official website or join PlayBlock's community .
