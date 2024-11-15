Nutrela Announces Shilpa Shetty As Its New Brand Ambassador

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 15, 2024: Nutrela, a household name in Soya Nuggets, today announced and wellness advocate Shilpa Shetty as its new brand ambassador. The brand with nearly four decades of trust in the Indian market, offers a wide range of Soya Nuggets. Nutrela chunks, mini chunks and granules that come in various pack sizes are made from premium-quality soya. Shilpa, an actor, entrepreneur, icon and an advocate for balanced living embodies Nutrela's core values of and nutrition. The collaboration highlights Nutrela's versatility, showcasing its range of dishes as the ideal choice for Nutritious Lifestyle.



Speaking about the association, Mr. Sanjeev Asthana, CEO of Patanjali Foods Ltd., said, "Shilpa Shetty is a leading figure in health and wellness in India. Our brand ethos are perfectly aligned with Shilpa's, making her the ideal face for Nutrela. Her deep-rooted passion for wellness complements our commitment to promoting a balanced, protein-rich diet. Shilpa's influence will further elevate Nutrela's mission, inspiring millions to embrace Nutrela Soya Nuggets as a vital part of their wholesome diet."



Commenting on her partnership with Nutrela, Shilpa stated, "I am thrilled to join Nutrela's remarkable journey. I believe Nutrela Soya Nuggets is an exceptional, protein-rich food that is not only nutritious but delicious too. I resonate with brand's commitment of promoting a nutritious lifestyle and making a positive impact on Indian households."



Nutrela demonstrates that healthy eating can be both simple and tasty. With Shilpa on board, Nutrela is set to roll out an array of campaigns, recipes, and engaging content across platforms such as Digital, Print, TV, Online and Outdoor Media.

