'Important Step Forward In Bilateral Ties', EAM Jaishankar Says Moldova Opens Embassy In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) External Affairs (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Sunday termed the opening of the Moldovan Embassy in New Delhi "an important step forward that will open new possibilities of our (Indian-Moldovan) partnership".

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar wrote: "Delighted to jointly inaugurate the Embassy of Republic of Moldova in New Delhi alongside DPM & FM @MihaiPopsoi. An important step forward in India-Moldova ties that will open new possibilities for our partnership. Held productive talks with DPM & FM @MihaiPopsoi today in New Delhi.

"Discussed our growing bilateral and multilateral cooperation. And new opportunities in investment, education, technology and culture. Today's signing of declaration of intent on a Migration and Mobility partnership will open new avenues for our partnership."

Earlier, speaking during the joint Embassy inauguration programme, EAM Jaishankar said: "It is an honour to be with you all today as we mark a significant milestone in relations between the Republic of India and the Republic of Moldova-the official inauguration of the Moldovan Embassy in New Delhi.

This moment reflects the shared commitment of our nations, especially since establishing diplomatic ties in 1992. What stands out in our journey together is our unwavering support for each other on the global stage, in multilateral institutions, and in addressing international challenges like climate change and sustainable development."

EAM Jaishankar further said that Moldova extended crucial help during Operation Ganga to evacuate stranded Indian citizens during the Ukraine crisis.

"We in India will never forget it," he said.

The External Affairs Minister said: "As we contemplate a deeper engagement with Europe, it is natural we focus on various bilateral relationships. We have witnessed growing engagement between our countries, spanning trade, education, technology, and cultural exchanges.

"Moldova's warm embrace of Indian yoga traditions, the Hindi language and Indian culture, is a testament to our close people-to-people ties. Moldova is a second home to over 2,000 Indian students. These young individuals embody the essence of our partnership, bridging cultures and forging lasting friendships."

EAM Jaishankar noted that in recent years, India has cultivated dynamic relationships with European nations in trade, technology, tourism, education, energy, healthcare, and cultural exchanges grounded in mutual respect and shared values.

"Moldova is an integral part of this; we are also development partners. Establishing a Moldovan presence in India's vibrant capital is a practical step forward in strengthening our diplomatic ties and promoting collaboration in key areas of mutual interest. It is a testament to our shared vision of a world that values peace, understanding, and cooperation. We believe this new chapter will further enhance partnerships in these areas.

"As we celebrate this inauguration, let us renew our commitment to a future built on mutual respect and shared goals. May this embassy become a beacon of friendship. Let's celebrate our shared aspirations and a commitment to a future of deeper collaboration. I also hope that we will open an Indian Mission in Moldova in the coming years, which will strengthen our growing partnership further," EAM Jaishankar said.

The External Affairs Minister concluded his speech by saying: "On behalf of the Government and people of India, I extend my warmest congratulations to the people and government of Moldova, the Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, and the first resident Moldovan Ambassador in New Delhi."