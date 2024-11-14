A Night With Sheldon Greene Behind The Scenes Of Crafting 'Tamar' 'I'll Come To You In The Night'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an exclusive event that promises to be as enlightening as it is inspiring, acclaimed author Sheldon Greene will discuss his latest masterpiece, "Tamar." This special session, designed for fans, aspiring writers, and lovers of historical fiction, offers a rare glimpse into the creative process behind the that has captivated the literary world.



"Tamar" intricately weaves historical detail with themes of cultural survival and personal identity. The protagonist, Tamar, faces significant leadership challenges and moral dilemmas that reflect today's global struggles.



This relevance has earned the novel a Silver Global Book Award, underscoring its depth and literary significance. Readers are drawn into a narrative that skillfully connects the past with the present, highlighting the enduring issues of identity and cultural resilience.



During the event, Greene will reveal the inspirations and challenges that shaped the creation of "Tamar."



From initial concept to research and writing, he will share insights into the meticulous process of blending historical facts with the art of fiction writing. Attendees will learn about the historical periods that frame the narrative, the development of complex characters, and the choices that drive the intertwining plots.



The quote, "I'll come to you in the night," encapsulates the essence of Greene's approach to uncovering history's often overlooked or forgotten aspects. The event will probe into how these hidden narratives are brought to the forefront in "Tamar," shedding light on the unseen forces that shape history and identity.



This discussion is not just for those who have read the novel but for anyone interested in the art of storytelling, the preservation of cultural heritage, and the role of historical narratives in contemporary discourse. The event will also feature a Q&A session, allowing attendees to engage directly with Greene and providing an invaluable opportunity for fans and critics alike to interact with the author.



Details of the event will be announced shortly, including the date, time, and access information.



We invite all fascinated by the confluence of history and narrative craft to join us for this illuminating session. Stay tuned for an evening that will deepen your appreciation of historical fiction and the creative journey that brings such stories to life.



To purchase book, Visit:

Sheldon L. Greene

Authors Book Publishing

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.