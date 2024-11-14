Amber F. Mcreynolds Elected Chair Of The Postal Service Board Of Governors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Derek Kan elected to serve as vice chairman

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During today's meeting of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors, Amber F. McReynolds was elected by her fellow Governors to serve as chair of the Board of Governors. The Governors also elected Derek Kan to serve as vice chairman.

McReynolds has served on the Board of Governors since May 2021, following her confirmation by the U.S. Senate to serve the remainder of a seven-year term that expires on Dec. 8, 2026. Previously, McReynolds was elected to serve as vice chairwoman of the Board on Nov. 14, 2023. She also currently chairs the Board's Election Mail Committee.

Kan has served on the Board of Governors since May 2022, following his confirmation by the U.S. Senate to serve the remainder of a seven-year term that expires on Dec. 8, 2028.

He currently serves on the Board's Audit and Finance, Compensation and Governance, and Operations Committees.



