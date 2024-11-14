Mulino Will Ask The Cabinet To Declare A 'Limited National Emergency' Due To Bad Weather Conditions

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama City: The President of the Republic José Raúl Mulino announced that at the Extraordinary Cabinet Council, convened at noon Thursday, November 15, he will declare a national emergency limited to the points where the crisis is taking place, given the intensification of bad weather in the country.

Since Tuesday, the situation has worsened and everything seems to indicate that things are not going well. On Tuesday, we discussed the situation in depth in the Cabinet Council and decided to wait before declaring a national emergency. José Raúl Mulino President of the Republic. Link below may only work on computers, not phones:

