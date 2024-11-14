عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mulino Will Ask The Cabinet To Declare A 'Limited National Emergency' Due To Bad Weather Conditions

Mulino Will Ask The Cabinet To Declare A 'Limited National Emergency' Due To Bad Weather Conditions


11/14/2024 2:13:52 PM

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama City: The President of the Republic José Raúl Mulino announced that at the Extraordinary Cabinet Council, convened at noon Thursday, November 15, he will declare a national emergency limited to the points where the crisis is taking place, given the intensification of bad weather in the country.


Mulino Will Ask The Cabinet To Declare A

Since Tuesday, the situation has worsened and everything seems to indicate that things are not going well. On Tuesday, we discussed the situation in depth in the Cabinet Council and decided to wait before declaring a national emergency. José Raúl Mulino President of the Republic. Link below may only work on computers, not phones:

#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:d69ca887,vid:K2GA8RK9pus,st:0

MENAFN14112024000218011062ID1108887581


Newsroom Panama

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search