What Methods Should Be Used To Raise Children Healthy?

KABUL (Pajhwok): The emotional development of children begins from the age of three to five years and if parents do not choose the right methods to raise their children in this age period, they will be aggressive in the future, a psychologist has said.

Raising children is one of the most important issues in a family's life; Proper upbringing not only contributes to the development of a child's personality and mental but also plays a very important role in shaping a bright future for society.

On this topic, Pajhwok Afghan News has conducted an exclusive interview with Psychologist Masouma Ahmadi in Kabul.

Ms. Ahmadi, who has been working in the field of child psychology for three years, considered the proper upbringing of children to be one of the most important and necessary topics and said that parents should consider some points and solutions for the healthy upbringing of their children even before birth.

She said:“Upbringing of a child has its pleasure and is a good experience but it is the most difficult job in the world when proper methods to bring up a child are not put in place.”

Dr. Ahmadi said the emotional development of children started from the age of three to five, if parents did not pay attention at this time, it is possible that the child could become an aggressive person in the future.

She termed sympathetic treatment of children significant and said:“Some parents complain about this and say that our child is stubborn and we cannot meet her expectations.”

She said:“In most cases, we see that dear parents do not adopt the right methods for raising their children.”

This psychologist termed child's mind as a mirror and said:“We can see the reflection of our behavior in our child, we should be close to our child, even in the time when the child experiences his early life; If we talk to the baby more, have physical contact with the baby, and even while breastfeeding, if we talk to the baby, all this affects the personality of our baby.”

Dr. Ahmadi explained Parents should behave well in front of the child, do good deeds and study because the child learns all their good behavior and actions.

She said for a child to become a positive person in society parents should be kind to their child.

The psychologist added:“No matter how much we are kind to our child and talk with our child, all this has an impact on the child's future and the control of our child's emotions.”

Referring to parents who are busy she said:“The current world is where most of the parents are working, they all go to work and are busy, If dear parents do not devote time to their child, So, in the future, they should not expect their child to get adapted to any society and environment.”

She advised parents to spend more time with their children, play with them because:“they can transfer many emotions and feelings to their children during the play; the child learns how to act with when his mother is sad.”

Paying attention to the child's feelings, understanding the child's feelings and talking about our feelings will teach her to control her own emotions and feelings in the future

According to her, controlling the child, spending time with the child in his free time is one of the other ways to educate the child and to get him away from mobile phones and television, story books are prepared and read to him, which has increased his verbal skills. And he will have a good vocabulary and in the future he will be able to interact well in the community

Stressing upon limiting children's engagement with mobile phones, tablets and television, she said:“Today's age is the age of technology that has replaced many things; Unfortunately, we keep our children busy, on mobile phones or tablets so that we can get to our work, unaware that our child is an isolated character with low self-confidence.”

Dr. Ahmadi said:“Instead of letting our child sit in front of the TV for hours and watch cartoons; It is good to use story books for them and sit down and read stories to them or limit their engagement with technological tools through other means.”

Purchasing toys could also be very good for a child because the toys make the mentally develop the child and through that the child can make contact with the people around him, she said.

Referring to the parents' behavior when they get angry on a child, she said:“One of the cases is that when we see that the child has made a mistake, we get angry at him and blame him, while the child learns by making mistakes, and if we blame the child for his mistake, this makes the child's morale go down.”

Also, giving the child the right to choose and the right to make decisions will make the child rely on himself in the future, have high self-confidence and become a successful person

