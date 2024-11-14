Virginia Publishes First-Of-Its-Kind Opportunity Guide For Startups, Small Businesses, Entrepreneurs, And Innovators

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Dynamic handbook offers guidance and presents resources to empower Virginians to start and grow thriving businesses in the Commonwealth.

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virginia Small Business Financing Authority (VSBFA)

and the Virginia Department of Small Business & Supplier Diversity (SBSD) , along with partner the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) ,

today announced the release of The Virginia Handbook for Success: Small Business, Startup, Entrepreneur, & Innovator Opportunity Guide . The Handbook is the first-of-its-kind evergreen, comprehensive print and digital resource in Virginia's history.

The Virginia Handbook for Success, offered as a digital and printed resource, will be periodically updated to capture the ever-evolving opportunities and resources available throughout the Commonwealth.

Continue Reading

"Virginia is leading the way once again with this revolutionary handbook on small business and entrepreneurship success. The development of this resource further validates the unparalleled opportunities Virginia offers to new and seasoned entrepreneurs and businesses who have chosen to make the Commonwealth 'home' for their business," said

Governor Glenn Youngkin . "Due to our continued commitment to innovation and improving the Commonwealth's business environment, we were ranked CNBC's Top State for Business in America and we're not stopping anytime soon."



The Virginia Handbook for Success contains hundreds of programs, funding opportunities, support organizations, step-by-step guides, and more – including industry- and region-specific resources and those for minority-, women-, and Veteran-owned businesses.

(Download NOW LINK)

2024 Virginia Handbook for Success: Small Business, Startup, Entrepreneur, & Innovator Opportunity Guide

"Our vision for this Handbook is to introduce and simplify access to an extensive collection of resources, capital opportunities, and other support available to the small businesses, startup companies, entrepreneurs, and innovators who have made Commonwealth home for their businesses," said Caren Merrick, Secretary of Commerce and Trade . "Regardless of how you define your business and its stage of development, we want you to know that there are tools, resource and organizations available to help you succeed."



The Handbook for Success, offered as a digital and printed resource,

will be periodically updated to capture the ever-evolving opportunities and resources available throughout the Commonwealth.

"Virginia's small businesses and entrepreneurs deserve the very best, and this resource embodies just that," said Joe Shearin,

Executive Director of the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority (VSBFA). "Through our strong partnership with VIPC

and SBSD , we've created something truly impactful. This publication is a testament to the remarkable power of collaboration."

To suggest updates to or additions for future versions: Virginia Handbook for Success: Resource Updates & Additions

About the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority

Aligned within Virginia's Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity (SBSD), the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority (VSBFA) offers programs to provide businesses, not-for-profits, and economic development authorities with the financing needed for economic growth and expansion throughout the Commonwealth. To accomplish this goal, we offer loans directly to businesses and non-profits, credit enhancements to banks that are lending to businesses and non-profits, as well as bond financings to benefit for-profit businesses, 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit entities, and to support clean energy and P3 transportation projects. We also help small businesses seeking to attract equity investments by providing an equity incentive grant program. To learn more, visit href="" rel="nofollow" virginia/virginia-small-business-financing-authorit .

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

Connecting innovators with opportunities .

VIPC operates as the nonprofit corporation on behalf of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA). VIPA / VIPC is Virginia's designated authority for leading innovation and economic development in the Commonwealth of Virginia through research, commercialization, and technology advancement; entrepreneurship, startup, and venture capital growth; and regional ecosystem, tech hub, and industry sector expansion. As part of its operations, VIPC manages internal investment funds which make direct equity investments in early stage / growth startup companies and venture capital fund managers, provides research commercialization grants to universities and entrepreneurs, and offers resource and funding support for entrepreneurial ecosystems, innovation networks, and public-private partnerships at local, state, federal levels. To learn more, visit .

About the Virginia Department of Small Business & Supplier Diversity

The mission of the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity (SBSD) is to provide education and assistance; economic opportunity; and access to capital to generate employment and economic growth for small businesses. We strive to accomplish this mission by offering businesses opportunities for certification, financing, and business development. With small businesses being the heart of our Commonwealth and its economy, it is our passion and goal to help Virginia businesses thrive. To learn more, visit href="" rel="nofollow" virgini .

SOURCE VIPC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED