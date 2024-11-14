A&W Restaurants Brings Franchising, Frosty Mugs And Floats To America's Dairyland

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Legacy brand known for Root Beer made fresh on-site and other all-American classics identifies Milwaukee and Madison, Wis. as prime markets for continued growth



A&W Restaurants , the all-American quick service restaurant that's been serving communities for more than 100 years, revealed today its strategic plans to expand the brand's presence in Wisconsin via the Milwaukee and Madison markets with the help of existing and new franchisees, presenting the area's aspiring entrepreneurs with the opportunity to grow a legacy brand with a strong business model into their local communities. The brand has plans of opening 3-5 locations in Milwaukee and 2-4 in Madison over the next 5 years.

Madison is the fastest growing area in the state, and Milwaukee is home to a growing educated workforce, with reports showing that the downtown area has the region's most skilled labor force, employing nearly 85,000 workers. A&W Restaurants' expansion into Milwaukee and Madison provides a unique opportunity for the two cities' growing population of educated young professionals and supports the entrepreneurial talent in the area.

"A&W Restaurants has provided American favorites to Wisconsin for decades adding quality and value to the guest experience while adapting to consumer needs," said Kevin Bazner, CEO of A&W. "A&W has a positive track record for success in Wisconsin with established communities who love and recognize our brand across the state. Milwaukee and Madison present a unique opportunity for us to expand into established communities that still have room to support new businesses."

A&W Restaurants entered Wisconsin over eight decades ago, becoming a local family favorite and cementing its presence by creating memorable moments with quality food that brings people together. With more than 55 locations across Wisconsin and over 850 total restaurants spanning the U.S. and Asia, A&W Restaurants is owned and operated by a network of dedicated franchisees who value quality, service and community at their core.

"I'm a third generation A&W Restaurants owner who has been with the brand since childhood. My grandmother started the business in 1962, then my father took over and now me. A&W Restaurants has over 100 years of experience and a rich history of providing guests with freshly made Root Beer and a place for families to make unforgettable memories," said Anthony Walker, A&W Restaurants franchise owner. "My experience as a franchise owner and member of the National A&W Franchisee Association is invaluable. I'm proud to be a part of an organization that values my opinion, prioritizes my needs, and gives me a voice to speak about how we can continue to evolve, grow and innovate in this business. I'm grateful for my team's hard work and dedication to serving and providing a quality experience to our community."

A&W Restaurants is actively seeking out all potential prospects to help drive Milwaukee and Madison expansion, with eligible candidates ranging from first-time owner/operators to investors diversifying their business portfolios. To join a brand with over 100 years of experience and a team with a proven track record for helping its franchise owners reach their business goals, the initial franchise fee to start a new A&W Restaurant franchise is $30,000.

To learn more about franchising with A&W Restaurants, visit our franchise website here .

About A&W Restaurants:

A&W Restaurants, one of the country's best-known and most beloved quick-service brands, is experiencing a dramatic resurgence as more Americans discover – or rediscover – its famous Root Beer and high-quality All American Food® favorites. Based on the original 1919 recipe, A&W's signature Root Beer is made fresh in each restaurant with real cane sugar, water, and a proprietary blend of herbs, bark, spices, and berries and served in a frosty mug. Founded over 100 years ago, A&W Restaurants has over 850 locations in 35 U.S. states and Asia, of which over 600 are single-brand A&Ws and 230 are co-branded with KFC or Long John Silver's.

