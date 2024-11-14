2X NBA Champ Lamar Odom Joins Elevate As The New Face Of Wellness

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Elevate is excited to welcome former

NBA champion Lamar Odom as its new ambassador. Odom's journey is inspiring, and through this partnership, Elevate hopes to promote wellness and encourage healthier lifestyles. This collaboration is more than a standard endorsement; it represents a joint goal of making wellness accessible to everyone. Odom's life experiences align with Elevate's focus on quality products that support well-being, offering hope and motivation for those aiming to improve their and find balance. " Partnering with Odom aligns perfectly with Elevate's mission to prioritize well-being ," said Emil, CEO of Elevate. "His approach to a healthier lifestyle resonates with our values, and we're thrilled to work together to challenge outdated perceptions and advocate for a more natural path to better living."

Partnering with Lamar Odom aligns perfectly with Elevate's mission to prioritize well-being," said Emil, CEO of Elevate.

Elevate is known for their all natural Sleep Gummies-crafted for calming nights and refreshing mornings.

Continue Reading

The partnership will feature Odom in various campaigns across digital, social, and traditional media, where he will share insights and highlight Elevate's wellness products. The brand offers a variety of 2018 Farm Bill-compliant THC and CBD-infused items, including tinctures, gummies , vapes, and capsules, all crafted to promote physical and mental health. With a focus on quality ingredients, the products meet high standards, ensuring that customers receive safe and effective options for their wellness needs. Odom was selected for this role because he genuinely connects with people who are going through tough times. His experiences give him a strong, credible voice in the wellness field, making him a perfect fit for Elevate. His commitment to mental health and whole-body wellness aligns well with the brand's values, helping promote more balanced lifestyles. This collaboration represents a significant move toward connecting with individuals seeking effective and natural health solutions.

Elevate is confident that Odom's story and genuine advocacy will resonate with a wide audience, empowering others to make informed choices about their health. This collaboration not only reinforces the brand's commitment to quality but also introduces a fresh and relatable perspective on wellness.

For more details about the partnership and upcoming campaigns, visit



About Elevate

Elevate offers premium THC and CBD-infused products crafted to support well-being. The brand is dedicated to using natural ingredients, ensuring quality in its range of wellness solutions designed to promote balance in daily life.

Contact

Eli Ackermann

(877) 355-0033

Email:

[email protected]



SOURCE Elevate

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED