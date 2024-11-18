(MENAFN) The Kremlin on Sunday stated that US President-elect Donald J. might not publish the view of numbers nominated in latest days for key Cabinet posts in his new administration.



“When nominating a candidate, Trump is probably well aware of the nature of statements and the position of a person on certain international issues. Does this mean that Trump fully agrees with their positions? I don't think so,” Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov stated in an interview, based on Russian state news agency Tass.



Peskov described Trump’s efforts to form a new administration as “noisy,” highlighting that the names announced so far included “well-known” figures, both in the United States and in Russia.



He argued that Trump maintained Washington’s policy of attempting to contain Russia during his first term, a strategy he said originated under former President Barack Obama. “Sanctions against our country were imposed 53 times under Trump. It was under Trump that Congress officially recognized our country as an adversary of the United States,” Peskov stated, adding that the extent of the current deterioration in bilateral relations was hard to predict at the time.



Peskov remarked on the inconsistency between words and actions in the U.S., saying, “We see that words are one thing, but reality is always another in the United States.” He suggested this pattern reflected a deeper dynamic within American politics.



“The deep state is focused on continuing attempts to strategically contain and suppress our country," Peskov concluded, criticizing what he described as a persistent effort to undermine Russia.

