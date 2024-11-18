Opposition Blocks Tbilisi Street

(MENAFN) Opposition in Georgia rejected the ruling Georgian Dream Party's victory in the October 26 parliamentary elections, blocking a major street in Tbilisi on Sunday and pitching tents in the capital. The demonstrators accused the of electoral fraud and called for a repeat of the elections.



Outside the parliament building, rallies continued as leaders and supporters of the Coalition for Change opposition bloc declared a 24-hour of Ilia Chavchavadze Street. Nika Gvaramia, a coalition leader, announced plans to expand peaceful protests throughout Tbilisi.



According to official results released on Saturday, Georgian Dream won 53.93 percent of the vote, securing 89 seats in the 150-member parliament. However, opposition parties and President Salome Zourabichvili rejected these figures, citing allegations of fraud.



Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze defended the election as democratic and confirmed that the newly elected parliament would convene on November 25, despite ongoing protests.

MENAFN18112024000045016755ID1108895557