BGT 2024-25: We Got What We Wanted Out Of Three-Day Match Stimulation, Says Nayar

(MENAFN- IANS) Perth, Nov 18 (IANS) Ahead of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test starting on November 22, India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar said the team got everything they wanted out of the three-day centre-wicket match stimulation at the WACA Ground.

India begins its five-match Test series against Australia at Optus in Perth, followed by matches in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. India have won last two Test trips to Australia by identical 2-1 margins.

"Just before we came to Australia, Gauti bhai (head coach Gautam Gambhir), Rohit (Sharma), we had a discussion on what we wanted out of these three days. The idea was to try and make sure that for the younger and experienced guys to give them a lot of time in the centre, to adapt, to understand conditions.”

“We are coming and playing Test cricket (in Australia) after four years. So, initially, we got the guys to come in and had it like a game where you are done once you get out. But then we tried to give them another chance the second time around.”

“We felt that the second time around the guys adapted better, they understood the conditions better, and were a lot more comfortable. We got what we wanted out of it," said Nayar in a video posted by BCCI on 'X'.

He also talked about how the Indian bowlers' got their bowling workloads in the match stimulations. "Day two was quite similar, we were using the facilities outside, getting the nets in and getting the quality and quantity down in the center.”

“It was also about our bowlers coming in and bowling spells, getting up the workloads and bowling 15 overs each. Boom (Jasprit Bumrah) bowled 18 (overs), a couple others bowled 18 (overs). So it was just about getting the guys into game sense."

Bowling coach Morne Morkel said he was very happy with how the bowlers went in the practice.“They summed up conditions very well. We are on track for the 22nd (November). Another three training sessions left. We'll sit down this afternoon or tomorrow and start planning, looking at game plans and how we are going to bring out the best in each and everyone for game time on the 22nd."

He signed off by calling fast-bowler Mohammed Siraj a legend.“He's got a big heart, aggressive mindset, and is one of the leaders of the attack. I'm very excited to see how he goes in this tour. Last tour he was the go-to man in tough situations. We're excited to see more of that senior role coming out of him on a very important tour.”